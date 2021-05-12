Asset Dedication LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on May 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,049 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,031 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.