Asset Dedication LLC Has $11.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Asset Dedication LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,049 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after buying an additional 4,121,408 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.08. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,031 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

