General American Investors Co. Inc. Acquires 28,200 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,565 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,902 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Wedbush raised Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.19.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,205,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.39 and a 12 month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total transaction of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

