NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 170,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,316 shares of company stock worth $17,698,331. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 48,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,738,217. The stock has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.04.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

