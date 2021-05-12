Sonata Capital Group Inc. Sells 209 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,967 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 208.6% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 461 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $414.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.92.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $364.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.05. The stock has a market cap of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $293.84 and a 12 month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.