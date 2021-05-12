Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lowered by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 2.8% of Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,729 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DHR traded down $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,228. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The firm has a market cap of $181.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

