TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SMIF traded down GBX 1.22 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 96.38 ($1.26). 164,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.42. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 52-week low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).
About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income
