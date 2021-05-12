TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.50

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income (LON:SMIF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SMIF traded down GBX 1.22 ($0.02) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 96.38 ($1.26). 164,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 95.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.42. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income has a 52-week low of GBX 78.40 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.80 ($1.28).

About TwentyFour Select Monthly Income

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in ?less liquid? instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

