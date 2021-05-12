Particl Price Reaches $2.73 on Exchanges (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. Particl has a total market cap of $26.74 million and $29,992.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Particl coin can now be bought for $2.73 or 0.00004911 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Particl has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00014377 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00032552 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $871.00 or 0.01565258 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 62.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,806,947 coins and its circulating supply is 9,785,183 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Particl is particl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

