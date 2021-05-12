Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at TD Securities to $15.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 395.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlantic Power from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

Shares of NYSE AT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. The company had a trading volume of 792,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,525. The company has a market capitalization of $272.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.57. Atlantic Power has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Power will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AT. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter worth $3,663,000. Kellner Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Power during the 1st quarter worth about $1,641,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Atlantic Power by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Atlantic Power by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 161,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Power

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.