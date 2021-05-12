Helpico (HELP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2,075.34

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,075.34 and $11.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helpico has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00072232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.03 or 0.00522997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.55 or 0.00250781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004035 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.93 or 0.01191332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Helpico Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Buying and Selling Helpico

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

