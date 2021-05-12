Nexo (NEXO) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and $8.23 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Nexo coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00007048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nexo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00084220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.01028227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00110227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061062 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.