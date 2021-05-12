InvestDigital Price Tops $0.0063 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 12th. InvestDigital has a total market capitalization of $733,708.27 and approximately $340,024.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, InvestDigital has traded 35.7% lower against the dollar. One InvestDigital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00084220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.49 or 0.00018860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $572.17 or 0.01028227 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00067757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002020 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00110227 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00061062 BTC.

InvestDigital Coin Profile

InvestDigital (CRYPTO:IDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 795,667,679 coins and its circulating supply is 117,059,426 coins. InvestDigital’s official website is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.