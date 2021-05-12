Focused Wealth Management Inc Invests $80,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Snowflake by 132.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 56,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 12.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 25.3% during the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 106,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,428,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares during the period. ACG Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 30.2% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 44.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. 23.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 30,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $6,800,157.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,339,025 shares of company stock valued at $300,856,426. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

Snowflake stock opened at $197.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $227.48 and its 200 day moving average is $271.10. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $187.10 and a one year high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

