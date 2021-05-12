DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. 30,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $12.40.

Get DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust alerts:

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.