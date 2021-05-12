DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:KSM)

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.12. 30,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,438. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $12.40.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.