Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stake Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 127.9% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 38,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 534.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,838,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $230.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.95. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.52 and a 52 week high of $300.91. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 7,111 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $1,915,561.18. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

