Nelnet, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Nelnet has increased its dividend payment by 41.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

NNI traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $73.43. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,294. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.41. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a current ratio of 68.18. Nelnet has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $78.36.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.65. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Nelnet Company Profile

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

