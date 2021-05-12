Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Medica Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 161 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 51,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,489. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. The stock has a market cap of £197.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.69. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16).
Medica Group Company Profile
