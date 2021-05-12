Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70

Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medica Group’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Medica Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 161 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 51,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,489. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.37. The stock has a market cap of £197.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 155.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.69. Medica Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 165.58 ($2.16).

Get Medica Group alerts:

Medica Group Company Profile

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom. It offers NightHawk emergency computerised tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.