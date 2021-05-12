Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,143,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,290,000 after buying an additional 411,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 783,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,698,000 after buying an additional 138,976 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 180,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,461,000 after buying an additional 64,941 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,334,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 126,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 45,424 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $4.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.31. 148,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,458. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $67.27 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.61.

