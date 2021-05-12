Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Analog Devices accounts for 1.1% of Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.66. 90,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084,371. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.73. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

