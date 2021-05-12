Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNC. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CNC traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,052. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.31. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.77.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,883 shares of company stock worth $3,114,150. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

