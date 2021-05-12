Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Okta accounts for about 0.3% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,601 shares of company stock worth $10,632,694. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock traded down $14.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,800. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.65 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OKTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

