Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.360-0.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.830-1.940 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Reynolds Consumer Products has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.71.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Shares of REYN stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.05. 8,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,568. Reynolds Consumer Products has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.83. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Reynolds Consumer Products’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.