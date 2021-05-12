Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Gladstone Investment had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 34.86%.

NASDAQ:GAIN traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market cap of $435.65 million, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.44. Gladstone Investment has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

