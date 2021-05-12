Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 347.89% and a negative net margin of 1,861.39%.

YTEN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.38. 119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,590. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.59.

Get Yield10 Bioscience alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yield10 Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing technologies to enable step-change increases in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing oilseed Camelina to produce proprietary products; and high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Yield10 Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yield10 Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.