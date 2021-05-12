Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Raised to GBX 234

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 217 ($2.84) to GBX 234 ($3.06) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Genel Energy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

LON GENL traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 174.40 ($2.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,138,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,187. The company has a market capitalization of £484.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 169.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.22. Genel Energy has a twelve month low of GBX 105.60 ($1.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55).

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

