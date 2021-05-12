Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after purchasing an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,244,000.

Shares of VYM opened at $106.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $72.53 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

