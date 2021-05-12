Symmetry Partners LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Symmetry Partners LLC cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $285.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.19 and a 200 day moving average of $247.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $176.06 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $25,811,540 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $246.67 to $253.33 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

