ACG Wealth Takes $285,000 Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,189,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 898,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,092,000 after buying an additional 38,403 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,660,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,637,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 31,842 shares in the last quarter.

VDC opened at $184.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $142.36 and a 12-month high of $187.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.15.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

