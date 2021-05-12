55I LLC Acquires 1,283 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

55I LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

