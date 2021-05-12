JNBA Financial Advisors Invests $44,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCF National Bank grew its position in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $45.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.70, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.30 per share, with a total value of $59,977.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,977.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total transaction of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,521,807 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,001,063. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

