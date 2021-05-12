ACG Wealth Sells 503 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

ACG Wealth cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,906 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $94.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $44.57 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $118.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

