Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,270.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,231.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1,948.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,483.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

