Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Earns Sell Rating from DZ Bank

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Independent Research set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €5.58 ($6.57).

Shares of ETR CBK traded down €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €5.77 ($6.79). 6,211,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a one year low of €2.81 ($3.31) and a one year high of €5.96 ($7.01). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €5.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €5.24. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

