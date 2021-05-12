State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $83.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $90.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $70.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

