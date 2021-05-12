Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $411,979,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after buying an additional 767,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 883,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,939,000 after buying an additional 649,856 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,058,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,818,000 after buying an additional 649,823 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,193,000. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

EMR opened at $95.26 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

