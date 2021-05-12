JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 324,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $49,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $163.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

