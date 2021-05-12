Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Shares Gap Up to $180.39

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $180.39, but opened at $186.90. Diageo shares last traded at $185.91, with a volume of 3,081 shares trading hands.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Get Diageo alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.3% in the first quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 1.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.