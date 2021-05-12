Flamingo Trading Down 2.8% This Week (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Flamingo coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00001682 BTC on exchanges. Flamingo has a market cap of $140.31 million and $44.35 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00071918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00526095 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00248731 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004046 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $661.16 or 0.01188721 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033723 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FLMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.