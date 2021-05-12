Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 66,531 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,531 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Hasbro worth $20,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,653. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.75. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

