14,825 Shares in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Bought by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,976,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,325,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $187,000.

NYSE:SBG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,334. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

