Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,831 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Ameriprise Financial worth $30,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1,041.2% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.82.

Shares of AMP traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.81. 5,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,648. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.32 and a 52-week high of $269.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock worth $6,763,517. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.