Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 9,439 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,034 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 9,439 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $26,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,103,707 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $509,318,000 after purchasing an additional 306,982 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,613,173 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $252,597,000 after acquiring an additional 598,463 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,402,063 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $88,120,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,500,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 367,980 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,726,000 after purchasing an additional 31,285 shares during the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NYSE:BUD traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.65. 13,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,537,401. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $37.93 and a 1 year high of $75.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

