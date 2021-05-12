Royal Bank of Canada Raises Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Price Target to $11.00

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.00 to $9.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Get Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CMLEF stock remained flat at $$8.57 during midday trading on Wednesday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.14 and a 52 week high of $8.57.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.