Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $45.05 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172,843 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $45,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

PNC stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,235. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.35 and a 200-day moving average of $157.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

