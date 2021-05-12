Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Price Target to $5.50

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medicinal cannabis company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Harvest Health & Recreation to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Harvest Health & Recreation from $2.10 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

HRVSF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.14. 2,040,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,556. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.80. Harvest Health & Recreation has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $4.50.

Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medicinal cannabis company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

About Harvest Health & Recreation

Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.

