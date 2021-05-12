Sonata Capital Group Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.20. 18,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,013. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.71. The company has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

