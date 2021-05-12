Alaethes Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,108 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in Illumina by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 975 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 5,735 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN stock traded down $7.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $373.75. 9,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,218. The firm has a market cap of $54.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.52, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $397.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $383.09. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.15, for a total value of $1,536,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,749,211.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total transaction of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,728 shares of company stock worth $7,215,210. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.89.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

