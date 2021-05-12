Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Position Increased by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares in the last quarter. P STS SPV GP IA LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after buying an additional 2,753,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

PLTR traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.86. 3,072,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,731,297. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,799,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,285,587.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,121,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,509,099 shares of company stock valued at $125,875,655 in the last three months.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.