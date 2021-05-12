Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $874,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 56,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $46.60. 849,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,211,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $47.35.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

