1,102 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 210,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,865,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $410.72. The company had a trading volume of 457,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,612. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $383.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

