Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NAN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.60. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Get Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.